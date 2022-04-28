SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 431,601 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

