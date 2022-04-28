SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.04. 513,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,101. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

