SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after buying an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,824,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 563,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,843,000 after buying an additional 127,688 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,860,110. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $75.63 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

