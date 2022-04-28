Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.
About Spectra7 Microsystems (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.