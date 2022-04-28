Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. 783,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

