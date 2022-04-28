Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.88. 2,473,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,857. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

