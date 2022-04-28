Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 2.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,420. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

