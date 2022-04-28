Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.87 and a 200-day moving average of $276.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

