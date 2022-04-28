Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNMSF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $35.00 on Monday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.