SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in April

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,086,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPONF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,387. SponsorsOne has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About SponsorsOne (Get Rating)

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to-one engagement between corporations to users within social networks.

