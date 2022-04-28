Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.18

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.18 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 32.43 ($0.41). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,453 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £35.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 21.47%.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

