Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

SPWH opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $436.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $29,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 1,475,269 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 752,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

