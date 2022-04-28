Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.05. 109,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,033. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

