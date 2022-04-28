Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.32. 23,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,305. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock worth $16,073,407. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.