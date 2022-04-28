Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SQSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.06.

NYSE SQSP opened at $20.18 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

