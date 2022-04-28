SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 41,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.70 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.