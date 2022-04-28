S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of S&T AG (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €16.11 ($17.32) and last traded at €16.26 ($17.48). Approximately 149,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.53 ($17.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANT shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on S&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on S&T in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.18 and a 200 day moving average of €17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and consults and sells third-party hardware and software products.

