StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,639.00

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. StakeCubeCoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $6,639.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeCubeCoin Profile

SCC is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 10,536,812 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,006 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

