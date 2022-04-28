Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:SWK traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. 75,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.23.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

