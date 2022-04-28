Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.89. 2,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,435. Stantec has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.