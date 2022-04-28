State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,699 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.75.

Shares of ORLY opened at $713.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $691.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

