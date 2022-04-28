State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $56,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $131.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

