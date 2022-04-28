State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $54,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

