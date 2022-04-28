State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,783 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Best Buy worth $31,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

