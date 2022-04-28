State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $49,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,237,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,628 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

