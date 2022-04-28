State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $27,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in DTE Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

NYSE DTE opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

