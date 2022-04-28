State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.62 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $25,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $380.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.56 and its 200-day moving average is $445.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.