State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.59 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 533,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

FE stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

