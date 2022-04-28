State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.28 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 415.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

