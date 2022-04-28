State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.49 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of VeriSign worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $167,760,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VeriSign by 82.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,485 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $203.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.53 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average is $224.49.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

