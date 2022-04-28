State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $47.74 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $47,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

