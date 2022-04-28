State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $50.78 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $50,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,242 shares of company stock worth $45,612,042 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

DDOG opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,720.33 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.