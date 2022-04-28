State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $61.75 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,347 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of American International Group worth $61,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

