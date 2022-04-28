State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $67.38 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $67,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $153.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $163.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.