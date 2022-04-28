State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,271,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

