State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

