State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $53,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $348.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.79 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

