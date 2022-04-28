State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,372 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $63,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

KMB stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

