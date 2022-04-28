State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,416 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $29,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.94.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.72.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

