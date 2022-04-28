State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,062 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,963 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $28,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.