State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,902 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hess worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,444,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 365,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HES shares. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

