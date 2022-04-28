State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,297 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,937 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of eBay worth $59,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,670,000 after buying an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,947,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $275,017,000 after buying an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

