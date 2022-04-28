State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 957 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $27,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

