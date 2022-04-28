Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

SCL traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $139.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stepan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stepan by 43.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

