STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.73. 324,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,925. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

