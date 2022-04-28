stETH Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.07 or 0.07364306 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053206 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

