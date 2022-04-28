Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 16,475 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 215,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. 7,902,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,943,575. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

