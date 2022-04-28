Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.40. 1,469,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

