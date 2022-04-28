Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 913 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.79.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.31. 2,367,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,909. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

