Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $145.61 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

